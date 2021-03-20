UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Urges Citizens To Demonstrate Seriousness On COVID-19

Chief Minister urges citizens to demonstrate seriousness on COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the people to demonstrate seriousness and responsibility as coronavirus pandemic was getting worse.

In a statement issued here, he advised to make masks an essential part of daily life and use it to protect from coronavirus.

Visiting markets and bazaars unnecessarily should be avoided, he said and added that following SOPs was in best interest of people.

There was a dire need to take extra preventive measures keeping in view the recent wave of COVID-19.

All necessary steps will be taken to protect the lives of the people, he asserted.

