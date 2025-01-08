Open Menu

Chief Minister Urges Expansion Of Police Service Centers Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited the Sharqi Police Station in Peshawar and inaugurated a new Police Facilitation Center as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police and other relevant officials.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the various sections of the newly established Police Facilitation Center. The high-ranking police officers briefed him on the services and facilities provided by the center.

The Facilitation Center aims to offer all essential police services under one roof. These services include police clearance, character certificates, foreign registration, employee verification, domicile verification, missing and theft reports, rental information forms, traffic details, and driving licenses.

Additionally, services such as driving learner permits, police welfare admissions, tender information, police recruitment, victim support, and legal advice will also be available at the center.

The center operates through an integrated and online system, allowing citizens to avail these services from the comfort of their homes without visiting the police station.

This Police Facilitation Center is the third of its kind in the province, with similar centers already established in Nowshera and Charsadda. In the next phase, these centers will be expanded to other districts.

The Chief Minister directed relevant authorities to establish such centers in all divisional headquarters across the province without delay.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized the provincial government's commitment to providing maximum facilities to the public across all sectors. He assured that the culture and environment of police stations would be made more public-friendly.

"We will create a police culture where the public feels completely safe," said Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, praising the KP Police for its role in protecting citizens' lives and property.

He reiterated that the provincial government is prioritizing resources to meet the needs of the police and align them with modern requirements.

