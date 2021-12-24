(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted his countrymen to follow the motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted his countrymen to follow the motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Establishing a welfare society on the principles of tolerance, brotherhood and patience was a dream of the Founder of the Nation, he added.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, the chief minister said towering personalities like Jinnah are born after centuries. Under the energetic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, dream of a free homeland became a reality for Muslims, he said.

"By following the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, we can make Pakistan a true welfare state," he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all-out efforts to make Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's dreams a reality.

"The best way to pay homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to create an ideal atmosphere of unity in our ranks as a nation by putting aside all political and personal interests," he said.