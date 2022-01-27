Chief Minister urges people to adopt COVID-19 SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressing concerns over increase in COVID-19 positivity ratio, has urged the people to adopt standard operating procedure (SOPs).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressing concerns over increase in COVID-19 positivity ratio, has urged the people to adopt standard operating procedure (SOPs).

In a statement issued here, he asked the people to adopt precautionary measures for their safety.

Citizens should also vaccinate themselves and use facemasks for safety from the virus, he added.