Chief Minister Urges People To Observe Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday urged the masses to observe precautionary measures against coronavisrus and said that markets and bazaars failing to follow SOPs would be closed down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday urged the masses to observe precautionary measures against coronavisrus and said that markets and bazaars failing to follow SOPs would be closed down.

He said this during a meeting with MPAs from different districts who called on him in his office. The MPAs congratulated the Chief Minister and the government for presenting a relief-oriented budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

They also apprised the CM about the problems of their areas and the chief minister assured that development work would be done on a priority basis and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine issues.

The Chief Minister added that most affected areas had been sealed to control the spread of coronavirus.

He asked the assembly members to monitor implementation of government instructions in their respective areas because public support was essential to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

He said that recent restrictions have produced encouraging results in combating conronavirus and added that restrictions about wearing face masks were being implemented strictly at public places.

Those who called on CM included Provincial Ministers Yasir Humayun, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain Minhas, assembly members Umer Aftab,Khurram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Muhammad Sibtain Raza, Muhammad Raza HussainBukhari, Sarfraz Hussain, Shahida Ahmed and Sabrina Javed.

