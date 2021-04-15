Chief Minister urges public to follow SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to strictly follow the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and said that the restriction on wearing the mask and social distancing should strictly be enforced in Ramadan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to strictly follow the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and said that the restriction on wearing the mask and social distancing should strictly be enforced in Ramadan bazaars.

In a statement on Thursday, Usman Buzdar urged to avoid rush in Ramazan bazaars in the wake of recent wave of corona. He said that people should come to Ramazan bazaars wearing masks and observe the social distance, adding that face mask was of utmost necessary to deal with the COVID-19. He further maintained that restriction of masks and social distance should be ensured in markets as well as legal action should be taken against the violation of corona SOPs.