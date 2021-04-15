UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Urges Public To Follow SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:58 PM

Chief Minister urges public to follow SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to strictly follow the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and said that the restriction on wearing the mask and social distancing should strictly be enforced in Ramadan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to strictly follow the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and said that the restriction on wearing the mask and social distancing should strictly be enforced in Ramadan bazaars.

In a statement on Thursday, Usman Buzdar urged to avoid rush in Ramazan bazaars in the wake of recent wave of corona. He said that people should come to Ramazan bazaars wearing masks and observe the social distance, adding that face mask was of utmost necessary to deal with the COVID-19. He further maintained that restriction of masks and social distance should be ensured in markets as well as legal action should be taken against the violation of corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Market Ramadan Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development organises 20 awa ..

16 minutes ago

UN Says Will Do Whatever It Can to Aid US-Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner asks shopkeepers to sell essential co ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA adds creative hearing loop to enhance communi ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman APSUP calls on Chief Minister

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues its first di ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.