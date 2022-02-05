UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Urges World To Break Silence Over IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Chief Minister urges world to break silence over IIOJK

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In his message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day here, CM said that the Indian government was involved in the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris. Innocent Kashmiri youth were being brutally murdered on daily basis.

Usman Buzdar said that there was no justification for the international community to remain silent on Indian atrocities and terrorism.

He said that the nefarious designs of India to change the Muslim majority into a minority through genocide would be foiled.

The night of tyranny of Modi Sarkar was about to end soon adding that the independence of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not far away. He said that no one could isolate Kashmir from Pakistan as both were conjoined twins and the whole Pakistani nation was standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris. He said that India must understand that the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Punjab Minority Jammu Independence Muslim From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fawad grieved over demise of Sania Nishtar's mothe ..

Fawad grieved over demise of Sania Nishtar's mother

30 minutes ago
 Political parties, govt on same page for resolutio ..

Political parties, govt on same page for resolution of Kashmir: Qasim Khan Suri ..

50 minutes ago
 Prime Minister wishes complete recovery to Turkish ..

Prime Minister wishes complete recovery to Turkish President, his wife

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China PMs review bilateral ties, regiona ..

Pakistan, China PMs review bilateral ties, regional situation

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Punjab capital ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Punjab capital city

1 hour ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>