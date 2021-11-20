Chief Minister Usman Bazdar felicitates cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar congratulated the National Cricket team for winning the second T20 match against Bangladesh and said that the team displayed outstanding performance in Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar congratulated the National Cricket team for winning the second T20 match against Bangladesh and said that the team displayed outstanding performance in Bangladesh after T20 World Cup.

In his message, the chief minister said that Pakistani players, like yesterday, presented a wonderful game and demonstrated their abilities in the field and won the heart of the nation.

He said that the Pakistani team exhibited excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding. He termed this success a result of teamwork and hardworking of players. He further stated that Fakher Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan played outstanding innings and contribute to the victory of Pakistan.

He also congratulated the management of the Pakistani cricket team and expressed hope that by winning the third T20 match Pakistani cricket team will clean sweep.