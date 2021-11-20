UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar Felicitates Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar felicitates cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar congratulated the National Cricket team for winning the second T20 match against Bangladesh and said that the team displayed outstanding performance in Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar congratulated the National Cricket team for winning the second T20 match against Bangladesh and said that the team displayed outstanding performance in Bangladesh after T20 World Cup.

In his message, the chief minister said that Pakistani players, like yesterday, presented a wonderful game and demonstrated their abilities in the field and won the heart of the nation.

He said that the Pakistani team exhibited excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding. He termed this success a result of teamwork and hardworking of players. He further stated that Fakher Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan played outstanding innings and contribute to the victory of Pakistan.

He also congratulated the management of the Pakistani cricket team and expressed hope that by winning the third T20 match Pakistani cricket team will clean sweep.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister World Bangladesh Punjab

Recent Stories

Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack o ..

Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack of leadership in past: Chaudhry ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan marks World Children's Day with pledge to ..

Pakistan marks World Children's Day with pledge to ensure their rights

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women begin World Cup Qualifier campaign ..

Pakistan Women begin World Cup Qualifier campaign on Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Courts free to conduct their business: CJP

Courts free to conduct their business: CJP

2 minutes ago
 'Mushaira' in connection with the 552nd birth anni ..

'Mushaira' in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak to be he ..

36 minutes ago
 South Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic ..

South Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.