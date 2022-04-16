UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Condemns Attack On Military Convoy In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Waziristan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan and paid homage to the army personnel who embraced martyrdom in this attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan and paid homage to the army personnel who embraced martyrdom in this attack.

In a statement issued here, he said that such attacks could not shake determination of the nation.

Related Topics

Attack North Waziristan Chief Minister Army Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

3 minutes ago
 PML-N constitutes committee of political parties f ..

PML-N constitutes committee of political parties for new Cabinet: Rana Sanaullah ..

22 minutes ago
 Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Se ..

Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Serbian Capital - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Secretary pays tribute to polio workers

Secretary pays tribute to polio workers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.