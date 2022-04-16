Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Waziristan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan and paid homage to the army personnel who embraced martyrdom in this attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan and paid homage to the army personnel who embraced martyrdom in this attack.

In a statement issued here, he said that such attacks could not shake determination of the nation.