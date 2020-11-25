Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of former Naval chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Naval chief Admiral (retd) Fasih Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Naval chief Admiral (retd) Fasih Bokhari.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved family.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable losswith fortitude.