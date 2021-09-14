UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Former MPA Dr Faiza Asghar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death of former MPA Dr Faiza Asghar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former MPA Dr Faiza Ashgar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former MPA Dr Faiza Ashgar.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

