Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Condoles Demise Of Sister Of Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles demise of sister of Raja Basharat

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the residence of Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the residence of Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja in Rawalpindi.

According to handout issued here, the chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of the sister of Provincial Law Minister.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with Muhammad Basharat Raja and the bereaved family.

He also offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Taimoor Bhatti and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

