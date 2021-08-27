Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives in fire at chemical factory in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a factory fire in Karachi.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The chief minister said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.