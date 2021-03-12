Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected Deputy Chairman Senate

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Mirza Muhammad Afridi on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Mirza Muhammad Afridi on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate.

He said that Deputy Chairman senate's success after the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani was reflective of peoples' confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed the hope that Mirza Muhammad Afridi will promote democratic norms as Deputy Chairman Senate.

He said that PDM has been badly rejected in the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate. The PTI and its allies party also deserve congratulation on the success in the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman, he concluded.