Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Directs To Finalize Program To Impart Free IT Training To Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs to finalize program to impart free IT training to youth

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early finalise the program to impart free IT training to the youth and said they would be provided employment opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early finalise the program to impart free IT training to the youth and said they would be provided employment opportunities.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the chief minister's digital skills program on Wednesday.

Chairman PITB gave briefing about the program.

The CM said it was a game-changer initiative to meet the growing human resource demand of the industrial sector.

It was an excellent program for online and on-campus training as a 40% quota will be reserved for female students, he mentioned.

Provincial Higher education and IT Minister Yasir Humayun, chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

