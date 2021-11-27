UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Felicitates Boxer Waseem Over Win

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Boxer Waseem over win

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistani Boxer Muhammad Waseem for defeating his opponent Columbian boxer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistani Boxer Muhammad Waseem for defeating his opponent Columbian boxer.

The Chief Minister said that Muhammad Waseem has exhibited outstanding performance in the ring.

Usman Buzdar said that by defeating Columbian boxer, Muhammad Waseem has once again proved that he is a professional and talented boxer.

He said that Muhammad Waseem has brought laurel home. May Allah Almighty give more successes to Muhammad Waseem in future as well, CM prayed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Laurel May Boxer Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

South Africa to Share Omicron Strain Samples With ..

South Africa to Share Omicron Strain Samples With Foreign Biosecurity Bodies - O ..

14 seconds ago
 Lawrence records maiden win in weather-affected Jo ..

Lawrence records maiden win in weather-affected Joburg Open

16 seconds ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorist ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in D ..

17 seconds ago
 Farrukh condemns terrorist attacks in North Wazir ..

Farrukh condemns terrorist attacks in North Waziristan

19 seconds ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits Congo, Kazakhstan, New Zeal ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits Congo, Kazakhstan, New Zealand pavilions in Expo 2020 Dub ..

25 minutes ago
 Informal Consultations on JCPOA Start in Vienna Ah ..

Informal Consultations on JCPOA Start in Vienna Ahead of Official Talks - Russia ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.