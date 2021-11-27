Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Boxer Waseem over win

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistani Boxer Muhammad Waseem for defeating his opponent Columbian boxer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistani Boxer Muhammad Waseem for defeating his opponent Columbian boxer.

The Chief Minister said that Muhammad Waseem has exhibited outstanding performance in the ring.

Usman Buzdar said that by defeating Columbian boxer, Muhammad Waseem has once again proved that he is a professional and talented boxer.

He said that Muhammad Waseem has brought laurel home. May Allah Almighty give more successes to Muhammad Waseem in future as well, CM prayed.