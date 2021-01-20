Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Felicitates Nation Over Successful Missile Test
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday congratulated the nation over the successful test of Shaheen-III missile.
While paying tributes to the scientists and engineers, he said the impregnabledefence of the country had been more strengthened.
"Pakistan is a peaceful country but can respond to every aggression", he added.