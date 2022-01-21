UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Gives Approval For Journalist Colony Phase II: Shakeel Anjum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gives approval for journalist colony phase II: Shakeel Anjum

President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for journalist colony phase-II following his vision of public welfare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for journalist colony phase-II following his vision of public welfare.

Addressing a general body meeting of press club here on Friday, Shakeel Anjum said that provincial government paying special focus on welfare of masses. He said that second phase of journalist colony was one of the major demand by the local press club on which the CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for establishment of phase-II.

He said that the provincial government has also sought list of journalists for issuing them health cards in order to offer them free medical facility.

Shakeel announced press club election for the year 2022 on February 12 and said that election committee would soon issue the election schedule and new voter list.

The press club general body also approved conditions for new voters of the press club as one year experience and B.A qualification would be compulsory.

Related Topics

Election Multan Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Shakeel February Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Over 6.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Rain with wind thunderstorms, snow forecast for Ba ..

Rain with wind thunderstorms, snow forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Offer Loan of Up To $96Mln to Ukraine - ..

Canada to Offer Loan of Up To $96Mln to Ukraine - Trudeau

2 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University 16th convocation lik ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University 16th convocation likely to be held in next month

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to ..

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to tackle Omicron spread

15 minutes ago
 ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting ..

ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting killing of Priyantha Kumara

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.