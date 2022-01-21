Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gives approval for journalist colony phase II: Shakeel Anjum

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for journalist colony phase-II following his vision of public welfare.

Addressing a general body meeting of press club here on Friday, Shakeel Anjum said that provincial government paying special focus on welfare of masses. He said that second phase of journalist colony was one of the major demand by the local press club on which the CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for establishment of phase-II.

He said that the provincial government has also sought list of journalists for issuing them health cards in order to offer them free medical facility.

Shakeel announced press club election for the year 2022 on February 12 and said that election committee would soon issue the election schedule and new voter list.

The press club general body also approved conditions for new voters of the press club as one year experience and B.A qualification would be compulsory.