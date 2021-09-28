UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:03 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senior PRO Chief Minister's Office Muhammad Rafi Ullah and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senior PRO Chief Minister's Office Muhammad Rafi Ullah and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to theheirs to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

4 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

6 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.