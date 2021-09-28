Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senior PRO Chief Minister's Office Muhammad Rafi Ullah and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to theheirs to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.