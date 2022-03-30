UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Pays Tributes To Pak Army Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays tributes to Pak Army martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of six martyred Pakistan Army officers and jawans, who were performing their duties in a United Nations Congo Mission and embraced martyrdom in a helicopter accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of six martyred Pakistan Army officers and jawans, who were performing their duties in a United Nations Congo Mission and embraced martyrdom in a helicopter accident.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies and sorrows to the families of the martyrs. He said that the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army Aviation Unit, by laying down their lives, set a high example of being dutiful.

The CM paid tributes to the martyrs and added the whole nation is proud of their officers and jawans for embracing martyrdom while performing their duties in Congo UN Mission.

