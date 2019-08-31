Chief Minister Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder of 92-News reporter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Mirza Waseem Baig, a reporter of 92-News channel, in Sara-e-Alamgir and sought a report from DPO Gujrat

The CM said that immediate arrest of the accused should be ensured. He said that justice would be provided to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the aggrieved family.