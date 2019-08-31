Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Murder Of 92-News Reporter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:15 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Mirza Waseem Baig, a reporter of 92-News channel, in Sara-e-Alamgir and sought a report from DPO Gujrat
The CM said that immediate arrest of the accused should be ensured. He said that justice would be provided to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.
The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the aggrieved family.