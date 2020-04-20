UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Visits Chistian To Inspect Aid Distribution

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:26 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visits Chistian to inspect aid distribution

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Chistian tehsil to inspect aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Chistian tehsil to inspect aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme on Monday.

He inquired the women about the facilities.They expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements and maintained that aid had been transparently given to them.

Talking on this occasion, the CM expressed the satisfaction that billions of rupees had been distributed in many deserving people under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme which was the most transparent initiative in the history of the country. Financial aid was the right of the citizens which the state was returning to the needy, he added.

The CM also visited THQ Hospital Chishtian to inspect the isolation ward for coronavirus patients. He directed to further improve the arrangements assuring that the hospital would be improved by providing every possible resource.

Doctors and paramedics were the benefactors of the nation and Punjab government would continue providing every possible support to them, he added.

He planted a sapling in Daanish school Chishtian and chaired a meeting. While addressing the meeting, the CM assured that resources would be provided for improving healthcare facilities in Chistian and other parts of Bahawalnagar district. Financial aid would be provided to the needy under CM Ramazan Package while aid was being given to the genuine needy persons under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Shaukat Basra, assembly members and others attended the meeting.

