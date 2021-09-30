Chief Minister visit Panahgah to review facilities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home located pajaggai road to review accommodation facilities and other arrangements for poor people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home located pajaggai road to review accommodation facilities and other arrangements for poor people.

He talked with people staying in the shelter home and inquired about facilities being provided there.

The chief minister took meal with the laborers staying in the shelter.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities for the deserving people in the Panahgah.

The chief minister said that provincial government was taking steps to implement vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for welfare state.

He said that all resources would be utilized for welfare of less previliged people and polices being chalked out to facilitate working class.