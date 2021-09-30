UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Visit Panahgah To Review Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:55 AM

Chief Minister visit Panahgah to review facilities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home located pajaggai road to review accommodation facilities and other arrangements for poor people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to shelter home located pajaggai road to review accommodation facilities and other arrangements for poor people.

He talked with people staying in the shelter home and inquired about facilities being provided there.

The chief minister took meal with the laborers staying in the shelter.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities for the deserving people in the Panahgah.

The chief minister said that provincial government was taking steps to implement vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for welfare state.

He said that all resources would be utilized for welfare of less previliged people and polices being chalked out to facilitate working class.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Visit Road All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

1 hour ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

1 hour ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

2 hours ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.