Chief Minister visits Alhamra Arts Council ED to offer condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the residence Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan to express condolence over the death of his mother.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed for the departed soul.

The CM said, "Mother is a great blessing of Allah Almighty with no substitute." May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude, he added.