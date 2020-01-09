UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Visits Alhamra Arts Council ED To Offer Condolences

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the residence Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan to express condolence over the death of his mother

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed for the departed soul.

The CM said, "Mother is a great blessing of Allah Almighty with no substitute." May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude, he added.

