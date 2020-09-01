UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Bacha Khan Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:38 PM

Chief Minister visits Bacha Khan Hospital

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday visited the under-construction building of the Bacha Khan Hospital located here in the Zarghoon Housing Scheme of Nawa Kili area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday visited the under-construction building of the Bacha Khan Hospital located here in the Zarghoon Housing Scheme of Nawa Kili area .

Balochistan Ministers including Zia Lango, Saleem Khoso, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Asad Baloch, Zmarak Khan Achakzai and Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind accompanied the chief minister.

The Communication and Works (C&W) department officials while briefing about the project told that estimated cost of the project was Rs 310 million.

" All facility including casualty, operation theater and laboratory would be available in the under construction hospital," they noted.

The chief minister expressing his satisfaction over the pace of the work directed to complete the hospital as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in ..

10 minutes ago

Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes o ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Audit Institution participates in meetings ..

25 minutes ago

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

25 minutes ago

Kidnapped girl recovered safe & sound; says AIGP

2 minutes ago

District admin put on toes to cope with possible f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.