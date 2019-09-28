UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Visits Bahawalnagar, Announces Development Projects

Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:28 AM



Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Bahawalnagar on Friday where he planted a sapling at Deputy Commissioner Office and distributed financial aid cheques among the needy

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):

He also presided over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office to review development schemes, law and order and anti-dengue program.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the government is working day and night for the last one year and passion is still intact despite impediments. The chief minister announced the construction of 75-kilometre long Bahawalnagar-Hasilpur double road with an amount of ten billion rupees.

This project will be completed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. Similarly, 370 million rupees will be spent on an 8.5-kilometre long road in Minchinabad. He reiterated that Bahawalnagar and all other districts will be given their genuine rights and electricity will be provided to every nook and corner of the province within the next few years.

The districts kept backwards willingly in the past will be brought at par with the developed cities, he added. He announced that special attention will be paid to medical college project in Bahawalnagar adding that corruption in water drainage projects in Chishtian and Bahawalnagar will be investigated besides the establishment of dialysis and cardiac units.

He asserted that anti-venom and anti-rabies vaccines should be available in Basic Health Units. He directed that all the necessary measures should be fully adopted for the eradication of dengue adding that action will be initiated in case of any slackness.

Provincial Ministers Akhtar Malik, Sumsam Bukhari, Shaukat Lalika, Mian Fida Hussain MPA, PTI leader Shaukat Basra and Tahir Bashir Cheema, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister also visited DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar where he inspected the facilities being provided to the patients and inquired after the health of the patients in dengue ward. He directed to give full attention to the treatment of patients.

He directed to suspend the MS for showing negligence, corruption and maladministration and further directed to hold an inquiry against him. He announced to establish a cardiac unit in the DHQ hospital and assured to provide funds on a priority basis.

The chief minister also announced to construct 10-kilometre long Haroonabad-Mianwala Bangla and 50-kilometre long Haroonabad-Fortabas roads along with the construction of road from Khachiwala to 178/7 Chak.

These projects will be included in the current financial year's ADP while Bahawalnagar to Head Sulemanki road project will be included in the next financial year's Annual Development Program.

