UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Bannu, Kurram, Reviews Arrangements To Fight Corona

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:04 AM

Chief Minister visits Bannu, Kurram, reviews arrangements to fight corona

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Thursday visited district Bannu and Kurrum to review arrangements and facilities put in place by districts and divisional administrations to fight corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Thursday visited district Bannu and Kurrum to review arrangements and facilities put in place by districts and divisional administrations to fight corona pandemic.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz . He also visited quarantine center being set up at Bannu University of Science and Technology.

Briefing the CM, about arrangements to manage coronavirus crises, Commissioner Bannu Division Adil Sadiq informed that a total of 19 quarantine centers were established in the entire division with seven centers in divisional headquarter having a total capacity of 1700 individuals in addition to three isolation centers that have also been set up in Bannu Division. He said that 1100 people with foreign travel history have been traced and tracked in Bannu.

Talking to media representatives, KP CM said that coronavirus pandemic was a challenge not only for Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for the world adding the only effective way to control the outbreak was social distancing.

He said that to maintain maximum social distancing and minimize human to human contacts, government has taken some difficult decisions including partial lockdown.

Mahmood Khan said that provincial government was taking good care of members of Tableeghi Jamaat belonging to province. "These individuals of Tableeghi Jummat are our guests and brothers who have come to our province with a great cause of preaching islam," the Chief Minister remarked.

He added that provincial government would extend support and facilities to these individuals during their stay and provincial government would ensure all necessary arrangements for their safe travel to respective places.

Dispelling the impression of making District Bannu quarantine for the entire province, he clarified that people belonging to Bannu would be kept in quarantine centers. He said that provincial government has approved a relief package worth Rs 32 billion to provide relief to more than two million households.

He also urged general public to cooperate with administration relating to maintain maximum social distancing and said that government would soon overcome the crises with their support.

Replying to a question, Mahmood Khan said that there was no shortage of daily use items in the province but some handful elements were trying to create artificial shortage by hoarding commodities. He assured that strict action would be taken against those elements.

Chief Minister also visited district Kurrum where he inspected different quarantine facilities at Parachinaar. He was also briefed about e arrangements being made to fight the corona pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction on the overall arrangements, he directed the concerned to keep close eyes on market situation and to take strict action against those involved in hoarding of commodities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Shortage Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Market Media All Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

35 minutes ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

FM reiterates Pakistan's readiness to host SAARC H ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says No Need Yet to Introduce Passes ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Authorities Extend Restrictions on Public E ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for shifting corona positive persons ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.