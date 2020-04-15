Chief Minister visits Bhakkar to review anti-locust steps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Bhakkar on Wednesday to review the steps being taken for safety from locust.

He was told that 20,000 acre land came under locusts attack and the locusts swarms had been destroyed through spray and necessary precautionary measures over an area of 17,000 of land, said a hand out issued here.

Affected area would be sprayed through a specific design vehicle, the CM said and directed to start the spray, adding that all the necessary resources be utilized for this purpose. Spray would be continued till the complete removal of locusts, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the CM that Pakistan Army Jawans and districts administration were engaged in anti-locusts activities.

The CM also visited Dhanghana area in Mankira Tehsil and drove his vehicle from Dhanghana to Rakh Mahni.

He also met with the local people who apprised the chief minister about their problems.

The CM also announced to set up Rural Health Centre in Dhanghana and also announced that education facilities would be provided.

Usman Buzdar announced construction of roads from Bharerri to Sher Ghar. The locals thanked the chief minister for his visit to the area.

Parliamentarians including Sananullah Mastikhel, Ghazenfar Abbas Cheena, Amir Muhammad Khan, Saeed Akbar Norani, Amir Anayat Shehani and Afzal Khan also called on the chief minister.

The CM announced to solve the problems of Bhakkar district. The chief minister assured to regularized the nurses of DHQ Rakh Mahani who called on chief minister on this occasion.

ACS (urbanization and infrastructure) and DG PDMA were also present on this occasion.