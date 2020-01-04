Chief Minister visits BHU, enquires after patients health

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during his visit to Mianwali inspected basic health unit (BHU) Wan Bachran and enquired after the health of patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during his visit to Mianwali inspected basic health unit (BHU) Wan Bachran and enquired after the health of patients.

The patients expressed their satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided there.

The chief minister assured that ambulance and other necessary medical equipments would be provided soon adding that provision of quality medical facilities at the doorsteps of the patients was a priority agenda of the government.

He said that "I am personally monitoring health sector reforms and all possible resources are being provided for the best treatment in far-flung areas,I am also happy that patients are being treated in the best way in this BHU," he concluded.