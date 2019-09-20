UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Visits Chunian To Condole Bereaved Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:19 PM

Chief Minister visits Chunian to condole bereaved families

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Chunian and met with the bereaved families of the deceased children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Chunian and met with the bereaved families of the deceased children.

He extended sympathies to them and assured early arrest of criminals. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Talking on the occasion, he said that every one was saddened over the tragic incident and added that cruelty was committed with these children. "Provision of justice is my responsibility which will be fulfilled at every cost", he said.

He said:" Our sympathies are with the bereaved families and every possible support will be extended." The CM said that investigation was being forwarded speedily to ensure early arrest of criminals who would be soon arrested.

He said that anti-terrorism clauses had been included in the case and it would be run in the special ATC court. The criminals will be given exemplary punishment through the ATC court, he added.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said the person giving information about the criminals involved in Chunian tragedy would be given a reward of Rs 50,000,00 and his name will be kept secret as well. "I am monitoring progress made in the case on daily basis and the criminals will not escape from the grip of the law.

Such incidents could never be tolerated, he added.

The chief minister said that dolphin police had been deputed in Chunian and the special branch staff was also being increased. The child protection bureau will also be activated in Kasur, he added.

The chief minister said: " We have constituted a JIT of the best officers and every thing will be scrutinized and action would be taken. We will try that such incidents should not happen in future." To a question, he said: "I remained in contact with the officers concerned and police officers were also suspended after the Chunian incident." Earlier, the chief minister was given a briefing about progress made on Chunian incident in a special meeting held at Changa Manga. He was also apprised about the JIT's investigations. He also directed to recover the lost child namely Imran in Chunian.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Ansar Majeed Khan, the IG Police, ACS (Home), Additional IG (Special Branch), additional IG (CTD), MD and CEO Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Commissioner Lahore Division, DC and DPO Kasur and others also attended the meeting.

