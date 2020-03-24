Chief Minister visits city, reviews arrangements against corona spread

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city to review the arrangements made by local administration to ensure closure of markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, parks and other places of public gathering.

The Chief Minister visited Gulbahar, Nistherabad, Hashtnagri, Qissa Khawani, University Road and other places and reviewed overall arrangements against corona.

Expressing his satisfaction on measures and arrangements of local administration to keep public places close, CM said that provincial government has decided to close these places as a preventive measure against spreading of corona.

He also urged general public to remain at their homes, avoid public places, minimize people to people contacts, maintain social distancing and strictly follow other precautionary measures.

He said that the overall situation of the province with regard to corona outbreak was good and added that provincial government is utilizing resources to further improve the situation. He urged upon public for maximum cooperation to make government's efforts against pandemic fruitful.

Mahmood Khan expressed his gratitude to owners of shopping plazas, restaurants and markets for their support. He also lauded the role of civil administration, police, Army, Rescue 1122 and health workers in fighting corona virus and said that better team work and coordinated efforts would definitely yield better results.