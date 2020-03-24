UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits City, Reviews Arrangements Against Corona Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

Chief Minister visits city, reviews arrangements against corona spread

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city to review the arrangements made by local administration to ensure closure of markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, parks and other places of public gathering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city to review the arrangements made by local administration to ensure closure of markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, parks and other places of public gathering.

The Chief Minister visited Gulbahar, Nistherabad, Hashtnagri, Qissa Khawani, University Road and other places and reviewed overall arrangements against corona.

Expressing his satisfaction on measures and arrangements of local administration to keep public places close, CM said that provincial government has decided to close these places as a preventive measure against spreading of corona.

He also urged general public to remain at their homes, avoid public places, minimize people to people contacts, maintain social distancing and strictly follow other precautionary measures.

He said that the overall situation of the province with regard to corona outbreak was good and added that provincial government is utilizing resources to further improve the situation. He urged upon public for maximum cooperation to make government's efforts against pandemic fruitful.

Mahmood Khan expressed his gratitude to owners of shopping plazas, restaurants and markets for their support. He also lauded the role of civil administration, police, Army, Rescue 1122 and health workers in fighting corona virus and said that better team work and coordinated efforts would definitely yield better results.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Marriage Visit Road Rescue 1122 Market Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

9 seconds ago

Four people recover from coronavirus infection, 50 ..

30 minutes ago

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

EPAA finds rare orchid in Sharjah

1 hour ago

Rescue 1122 deptt starts cleanliness to prevent co ..

2 minutes ago

Help line set up to report about suspected coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.