Chief Minister Visits Civil Secretariat, Various Offices

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:28 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Anarkali Tomb and the offices of Law, Archives and Pakistan Citizen's Portal in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and met with the staff

He was briefed about the historic documents stored in the building of Anarkali Tomb.

The CM directed that more facilities be provided to the researchers and also reviewed the processing of applications filed through PCP.

He also met with employees and assured them of resolving their problems. Different employees took selfies with him.

Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA, ACS and secretary Archives were also present.

