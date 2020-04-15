Chief Minister visits Corona Field Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the 100-bed Coron Field Hospital set up by the private sector in Rawalpindi.

He appreciated the cooperation extended by the private sector, adding that collective efforts were needed to control the coronavirus.

The people should remain confined to their homes to decrease the spread of coronavirus while easing the lockdown was a collective decision, he added.

MPA Adnan Chaudhary has set an example by setting up a field hospital and philanthropists should come forward to serve the ailing humanity, he added.

Muhammad Adnan Chaudhary MPA, Latasab Satti, Simabia Tahir, Abida Raja, Farah Agha and other PTI leaders were present on the occasion.