Chief Minister visits COVID-19 Infectious Disease Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday started his visit from COVID-19 Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at NIPA where he was briefed by Secretary health Zahid Abbasi.

The chief minister said that he has already released Rs 1.2 billion to complete the structure of the hospital building and procurement of necessary equipment, said a statement.

He said that the building has two blocks and each block was three story building. The hospital has the capacity of 400 beds. The Block-A has minor works to make it function.

The chief minister called vice chancellor Down University Dr Saeed Qureshi and handed over the possession of the hospital to him. He directed the VC to make its Block-A with 200 beds functional within in a month.

The chief minister was told that there was no proper power and water connection to the hospital.

The chief minister on his mobile phone talked to Chief executive Officer of K-Electric and directed him to provide proper power connection to the hospital on emergency basis and the paper work for a new connection or PMT would be going on.

He also directed MD water board Asadullah Khan to provide water connection to he hospital and also ensure water through tankers from Friday morning.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Soomro to ensure round the clock presence of the engineer in the hospital building so that its construction could be completed within a month.

Later, the chief minister also visited Dental Hospital of Dow University constructed at Gulistan-i-Jauhar, opposite Karachi University. It is a 50-beded hospital structure. The chief minister directed VC Dow University to complete the work on hospital within a month and make it functional for coronavirus patients.

The chief minister directed Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi to provide necessary equipments and staff to the hospital so that it could be made functional.

He told them that he would visit the hospital once again most probably next week to review the progress of the work.

The chief minister was accompanied by Minister Information Syed Nasir Shah and advisor Law Murtaza Wahab.