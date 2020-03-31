Chief Minister visits crisis management cell on coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Butzdar here on Tuesday visited crisis management cell set up to inspect the measures being taken against coronavirus and availability of food items in the province.

The chief minister inspected various sections of the cell and reviewed monitoring system. He was apprised that monitoring of availability of flour and other food items and supply was effectively being monitored.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar appreciating the setting up of crisismanagement cell, said that monitoring of current situation in the wake of coronaviruswas pivotal.