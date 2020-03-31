UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Crisis Management Cell On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Chief Minister visits crisis management cell on coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Butzdar here on Tuesday visited crisis management cell set up to inspect the measures being taken against coronavirus and availability of food items in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Butzdar here on Tuesday visited crisis management cell set up to inspect the measures being taken against coronavirus and availability of food items in the province.

The chief minister inspected various sections of the cell and reviewed monitoring system. He was apprised that monitoring of availability of flour and other food items and supply was effectively being monitored.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar appreciating the setting up of crisismanagement cell, said that monitoring of current situation in the wake of coronaviruswas pivotal.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to ..

4 minutes ago

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, Mastercard fund COVID- ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

41 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

46 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

46 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.