Chief Minister visits Darbar Sial Sharif, condoles death of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Darbar Sial Sharif in Sargodha and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi.

The CM also went to the grave of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and offered Fateha. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family members.

He paid tributes to the religious services of late Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and said that he rendered invaluable services for islam. The vacuum created due to death of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi would not be fulfilled, he said. The religious and social services of late Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi would always be remembered, he added.

Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Syed Sumsam Bukhari and elected representatives were also present.