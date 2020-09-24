- Home
Chief Minister Visits Darbar Sial Sharif, Condoles Death Of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:01 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Darbar Sial Sharif in Sargodha and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi.
The CM also went to the grave of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and offered Fateha. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family members.
He paid tributes to the religious services of late Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and said that he rendered invaluable services for islam. The vacuum created due to death of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi would not be fulfilled, he said. The religious and social services of late Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi would always be remembered, he added.
Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Syed Sumsam Bukhari and elected representatives were also present.