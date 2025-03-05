Chief Minister visits Darul Uloom Haqqania, vows Justice for Shaheed Maulana Hamid- ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur visited Darul Uloom Haqqania to offer condolences to the family of Shaheed Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, who was martyred in a tragic suicide attack.

Accompanied by Advisor for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the Chief Minister termed the incident "highly condemnable and tragic" and assured the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the attack.

During his visit, Ali Amin Gandapur prayed at the affected mosque and offered fatiha for the martyrs.

He praised Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s religious and political contributions, calling his martyrdom an "irreparable loss."

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the victims' families and the injured, emphasizing the need to strengthen security in KP and the merged districts.

He warned that terrorism could spread nationwide if not countered effectively and called for unity in the fight against terrorism. Chief Minister also revealed that a tribal delegation has been formed to engage in peace talks with Afghanistan.