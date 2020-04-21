Chief Minister visits DHQ hospital, financial aid distribution centre in TT Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Toba Tek Singh and inspected arrangements at DHQ Hospital and financial aid distribution center set up under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, in the wake of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Toba Tek Singh and inspected arrangements at DHQ Hospital and financial aid distribution center set up under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, in the wake of COVID-19.

He also inquired the women about their problems and issued directions for resolving them at the earliest. The women applicants appreciated the work done by the PTI government saying that money was respectably given to them.

The CM said Rs 3.3 billion had been distributed among more than 100,000 needy families in Toba Tek Singh. The aid distribution was being monitored in the whole of the province and deserving persons would be given their right, the CM added.

He also inaugurated shelter home set up at DHQ Hospital and talked to the inmates about the facilities arranged for them. They apprised the chief minister that good arrangements were made.

Talking to them, the CM maintained that establishment of a network of shelter homes was a welfare-oriented step of the PTI government. He said that the scope of shelter homes was being extended and this facility was also being arranged in hospitals where food was also provided.

Meanwhile, the CM presided over a meeting at DC office to take stock of different arrangements relating to overcoming coronavirus pandemic, eradication of dengue and procurement of wheat in the district.

Talking with the participants, the CM said that it was a difficult moment but the commitment of the nation was much higher. "I have, so far, visited 16 districts to review the ground realities as the government is taking all out measures to eradicate coronavirus". The government had also provided around 15 billion rupees to the Health department to deal with coronavirus and the capacity of the daily tests had reached to more than 4000 in Punjab, he said and added that the daily capacity would be taken to upto 10,000 in the next few days.

He said the government would provide direct financial aid to the needy under Ramazan Package as Ramazan bazaars would not be set up. Wheat procurement target had been fixed at 4.5 million metric tons and distribution of gunny bags was being done transparently. The Punjab government would meet the wheat procurement target, he added.

Buzdar said the government officials and parliamentarians should dedicate themselves to the service of humanity. The CM assured that constituency-related problems would be resolved however overcoming the spread of coronavirus was prime agenda of the government.

DG PDMA told that 97 per cent financial aid was distributed under category one of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme while around 50 per cent aid was given under category two of the programme.

Provincial Minister Ashfa Riaz, assembly members, PTI leaders and others attended the meeting.