Chief Minister visits district police lines DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has tributed police officials for performing front-line duties against coronavirus pandemic and said that they were diligently performing in this hour of trial.

He expressed these views while talking to the police officials during a visit to district police lines in Dera Gazi Khan.

He said the government fully appreciated the important role being played by the police and said that in-principle approval of 'Police Shuhada Package' had been given on the pattern of health professionals working against coronavirus.

The CM said that the families of police officials sacrificing their lives while performing duties in coronavirus pandemic would not be left alone and their heirs would be accommodated under Shuhada Package, he continued.

All the necessary resources were being provided to the police for the protection of life and property of the people.

He said that new buildings of 41 police stations were being constructed and permission was also granted for phase-wise recruitment against 10 thousand police posts along with procurement of vehicles.

CM said that executive allowance had been approved along with the restoration of frozen police allowance. "I inspect police stations to know about different problems during field visits and try to solve them as well" he said and added that the police should treat the people gently to reward my (CM's) efforts.

The chief minister also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered fateha.

State Minister Zartaj Gull, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, ACS (U) Tahir Khursheed, Commissioner, DC, RPO, DPO of DG Khan, additional IG Inam Ghani and others were also present.