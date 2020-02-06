Chief Minister visits Excise office, directs for resolve of public problems

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Thursday paid a surprise visit at KP Excise and Taxation Office and inspected all the counters besides other facilities being provided therein

During the visit, KP CM listened to problems of people and issued on the spot directives for its solutions.

He also directed authorities concerned to create possible easiness for providing services to masses. He said that provision of basic amenities of life among each citizen was top priorities of provincial government and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.