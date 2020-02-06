UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Excise Office, Directs For Resolve Of Public Problems

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

Chief Minister visits Excise office, directs for resolve of public problems

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Thursday paid a surprise visit at KP Excise and Taxation Office and inspected all the counters besides other facilities being provided therein

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Thursday paid a surprise visit at KP Excise and Taxation Office and inspected all the counters besides other facilities being provided therein.

During the visit, KP CM listened to problems of people and issued on the spot directives for its solutions.

He also directed authorities concerned to create possible easiness for providing services to masses. He said that provision of basic amenities of life among each citizen was top priorities of provincial government and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit All Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

35 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of Ali Mossa Gilani

2 minutes ago

Russia, NATO Top Military Commanders Discuss Strat ..

2 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered

2 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes event to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.