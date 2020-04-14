Chief Minister visits financial aid distribution center Mandi Bahauddin

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday paid a visit to Mandi Bahauddin centre established for distribution of financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and reviewed fiscal aid disbursement process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday paid a visit to Mandi Bahauddin centre established for distribution of financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and reviewed fiscal aid disbursement process.

Usman Buzdar also visited field hospitals and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the patients, said a handout issued here.

He also distributed Rs. 12,000 financial aid by his hand to a deserving woman at distribution center at Government Higher Secondary school Bakhi, Mandi Bahauddin.

He also talked to a deserving woman and inquired about the procedure for distribution of financial assistance.

He commended the performance of Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahuddin Mehtab Waseem with regard to making nice arrangements at fiscal aid centre in the district.

Deserving persons while talking to Usman Buzdar, expressed their complete satisfaction over the financial aid disbursement mechanism and also appreciated the arrangements being made by the government. They also acknowledged Rs 12,000 fiscal assistance a mega relief during current circumstances.

Later, Usman Buzdar took prompt action on the applications of two women and directed the administration to forthwith redress their grievances and immediately submit its report.