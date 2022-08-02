Chief Minister visits flood-hit areas, distributes financial aid cheques

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan and distributed financial aid cheques valuing eight lakh each to the heirs of persons who lost their lives in the deluge

He directed all-out help to the flood victims and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The CM announced to declare all the flood-affected areas as calamity-hit, adding that hill torrents' paths would be channelized to avoid damages, said a handout issued here.

The CM visited the rescue operation center in Shahpur area of Rajanpur and held a meeting with the flood victims besides inspecting relief activities.

Talking on this occasion, the CM asserted the Punjab government stood with the affectees and their early recovery was a priority. The people facing trouble would not be left alone, he assured and added that the government had set up medical camps where the flood victims were being vaccinated against epidemics. Similarly, the families of the deceased were being given financial assistance of Rs.8 lakh each, he added and assured the affectees that the government would continue to take every possible measure to help them.

Nasrullah Dareshak, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Mohsin Leghari, Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Owais Khan Dareshak, commissioner, RPO DG Khan and others were present.

The CM also visited the Chhatani area of Taunsa and met the flood victims to console them.

Speaking to the media, Parvez Elahi asserted that he would not allow the rights of any flood victim to be violated. Damages to crops and houses would be compensated soon, he assured and added that he had inspected all the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan today (Tuesday). PDMA and line departments would start immediate work for short-term and long-term planning, he added.

The CM ordered to immediately start development work from allocated 20 billion rupees in affected areas and announced to investigate inundation of Shadan Lund food center and its wheat stock. Commissioner DG Khan told that relief camps had been set up and food was being provided to the affectees besides their vaccination.

Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Kh. Sheraz Mahmood, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Sardar Saifuddin Khan Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Mohyuddin Khan Khosa and others were also present.