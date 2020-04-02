Chief Minister visits Hydraulic Research Station

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur Gujranwala and inspected the model project of water sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur Gujranwala and inspected the model project of water sector.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Model Study Project of River Ravi regarding Southern Loop Project of Lahore Ring Road.

He also reviewed the Hydraulic Model of Western Loop of Multan Road and Ring Road and observed practical demonstration of model project set up at Langerwal bridge.

He said a model project had been prepared in Nandi Pur for the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Project.

Chief Minister directed to complete the water sector model projects as early as possible.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the performance and efficiency of Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur.

He was informed that work was being carried out on the Model Projects Of Water Sector in Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur.

He was briefed that research was being conducted at Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur for the expansion project of Terbela Dam.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, ACS (Urbanization and Infrastructure) and other officers were also present on the occasion.