LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid a wreath on the grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Hazoori Bagh and offered Fateha on Friday.

He prayed for national prosperity and success of the freedom struggle of Kashmiris from Indian illegal occupation in the Occupied Kashmir.

Khateeb Badhshahi Masjid Maula Abdul Khabeer Azad offered the prayer.

Meanwhile, the CM also performed the national flag-hoisting ceremony at AlamgiriGate of the Lahore Fort.