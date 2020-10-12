Chief Minister visits Jamia Farooqia, condoles with bereaved family of slain Maulana Adil Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Jamia Farooqia and offered condolences with bereaved family members of slain Maulana Adil Khan.

The CM met brother of slain scholar Maulana Ubaidullah Khalid and his son Maulana Mufti Anas and assured them that the culprits involved in killing Maulana Adil Khan would be arrested soon, according to a news release.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Tariq Jameel and Maulana Hanif Jalandhri were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.