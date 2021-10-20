UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Visits Kashana Welfare Home

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the Kashana Welfare Home along with his family members on 12 Rabiul Awal and extended congratulations of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) to the inmates

He distributed gifts among the destitute girls staying there.

The girls thanked the CM for taking care of them like his daughters. Upon their demand, the CM announced to arrange a visit of inmates to hill station Murree as official guests along with a study tour of Lahore city.

"I am duty-bound to take care of you and the government would continue to provide resourcesfor looking after you," he added.

