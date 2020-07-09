Chief Minister visits Khanki Headworks to inspect flood arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Khanki Headworks and inspected the arrangements for dealing with the possible flood threats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Khanki Headworks and inspected the arrangements for dealing with the possible flood threats.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that line departments had already been alerted while water situation in Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh rivers was constantly monitored. He announced plans to inspect other headworks as well to view the arrangements there.

The Irrigation Secretary said that a 27-km long road had been constructed from Wazirabad to Khanki Barrage besides setting up a vocational training centre, Basic Health Unit and recreational park.

He also briefed about the latest water situation in different rivers.

He said that the Khanki Headworks was constructed in 1892 and a new Khanki Barrage had been constructed on Chenab river with the assistance of Asian Development Bank.

An amount of Rs 21.3 billion was spent on the up-gradation project.

Up to 11500 cusec water flow would be guaranteed in Lower Chenab Canal round the year along with the continuous supply to 2925 contiguous water channels of 4680-kilometre long irrigation system. This would help to irrigate 3.301 million acre land of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh. He said this would benefit more than 600,000 farmer families and the water flow capacity of the barrage, after up-gradation, had increased from 800,000 cusec to 1.1 million cusec. This would usher in an era of agricultural prosperity besides proving an important step for safety from the floods.

Provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, ACS (Infrastructure) and othersere also present.