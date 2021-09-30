UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Visits LDA's One Window Centre

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:19 PM

Chief Minister visits LDA's one window centre

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to one window centre of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and asked the visitors about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to one window centre of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and asked the visitors about their problems.

The chief minister ordered for digitization of the LDA records, along with upgradation of the website, saying that issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) should be made possible without any delay.

The CM directed the DG LDA to immediately resolve the issue of an elderly man Khwaja Shahzad Saleem and submit a report to him. He ordered for processing the land transfer issue of another visitor, Abdul Shakoor.

Meanwhile, a woman applicant thanked the CM for issuing directions for solving her problem.

A mother and her daughter, who were also present, appreciated the arrangements while an aged lady Bano prayed for the PM and the CM Punjab.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Asad Khokhar and others were also present.

