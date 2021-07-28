UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Mausoleum Of Mir Chakar Azam Rind To Review Restoration Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:09 PM

Chief Minister visits mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind to review restoration work

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind at Satghara to review the restoration work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind at Satghara to review the restoration work.

He laid a floral wreath over the grave and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the Punjab government had restored the grandeur of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind and this step was a strong message of brotherhood and affinity to the Bloch people who had a special regard for Baloch chieftain Mir Chakar Azam Rind.

The Punjab government had promoted provincial harmony while giving a message of brotherhood to the people of Balochistan, he said. "We are uniting hearts and are ever-ready to serve the brethren living in Balochistan," the CM added. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam, PTI leaders and DC Okara were present.

The CM appreciated the performance of artists who presented traditional Baloch dance.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Okara Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia says Navalny social media accounts should b ..

1 minute ago

PTI to arrange training workshops for digital medi ..

1 minute ago

France calls on Tunisia to 'rapidly' name PM and c ..

1 minute ago

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva 'Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burgla ..

26 minutes ago

Multan police opens recruitment under family claim ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.