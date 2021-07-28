Chief Minister visits mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind to review restoration work

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind at Satghara to review the restoration work.

He laid a floral wreath over the grave and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the Punjab government had restored the grandeur of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind and this step was a strong message of brotherhood and affinity to the Bloch people who had a special regard for Baloch chieftain Mir Chakar Azam Rind.

The Punjab government had promoted provincial harmony while giving a message of brotherhood to the people of Balochistan, he said. "We are uniting hearts and are ever-ready to serve the brethren living in Balochistan," the CM added. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam, PTI leaders and DC Okara were present.

The CM appreciated the performance of artists who presented traditional Baloch dance.