Chief Minister Visits Mayo Hospital, Inquires About DC DG KHAN
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:23 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited surgical ward of Mayo Hospital and inquired about health of the injured deputy commissioner DG Khan
He asked the doctors about the condition of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq.
He prayed for early recovery of the deputy commissioner and expressed good wishes for him.
The chief minister also inquired about health of other patients in the ward.