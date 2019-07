Chief Minister visits Mayo Hospital, inquires about DC DG KHAN

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited surgical ward of Mayo Hospital and inquired about health of the injured deputy commissioner DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited surgical ward of Mayo Hospital and inquired about health of the injured deputy commissioner DG Khan

He asked the doctors about the condition of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq.

He prayed for early recovery of the deputy commissioner and expressed good wishes for him.

The chief minister also inquired about health of other patients in the ward.